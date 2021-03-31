Rozier scored 27 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 39 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Rozier led the way for the Hornets and has now made at least four threes in four consecutive games. He's scored no fewer than 22 points in that span, while also chipping in double digit assists and rebounds in separate contests. Rozier has benefitted from a heavy workload for the Hornets and is averaging 40 minutes per game across his last three contests, which has aided his recent uptick in counting stats.