Rozier amassed 21 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 131-107 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Hornets' backcourt of Rozier and LaMelo Ball did just fine against the Southwest Division-leading Grizzlies, but the same can't be said for the rest of the lineup. Rozier has been his usual productive self since missing two games in late December with a minor hip issue, averaging 17.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 boards and 2.0 threes over the last seven contests.