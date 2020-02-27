Hornets' Terry Rozier: Drops 26 points in victory
Rozier tallied 26 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 win over the Knicks.
Rozier had combined for 15 points on 24 field-goal attempts across the last two tilts, and he's in the midst of his worst month thus far this season. Still, Rozier turned in a solid line in this one and will try to carry the momentum into Friday's matchup versus the Raptors.
