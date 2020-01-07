Hornets' Terry Rozier: Drops 28 in loss

Rozier had 28 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), one board, six assists, and one steal in 40 minutes of a 115-104 loss to the Pacers on Monday.

Rozier lead his team in scoring as he continued his new years tear. He's now averaging at 29 points through three games this calendar year as Charlotte fights to stay in playoff contention. He'll face the Raptors on Wednesday.