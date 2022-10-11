Rozier went for 24 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Wizards.

Rozier looked to be in fine form despite the loss, leading the way with a polished offensive performance. Coming off a fantastic 2021-22 season, Rozier is locked in as a solid mid-round fantasy target, with some upside left to spare. LaMelo Ball was unable to finish the game due to an ankle sprain, putting his season debut in some doubt. Should he be unable to recover in time, Rozier could get a small, short-term bump.