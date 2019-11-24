Hornets' Terry Rozier: Drops team-high 28 in loss
Rozier scored 28 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-12 FT) while adding five assists, a rebound and a steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 loss to the Bulls.
The former Celtic had his second-best scoring night as a Hornet, behind only the 33 points he posted in a Nov. 13 loss to the Grizzlies, but once again Rozier's efforts went for naught -- although this time it took a historic performance from Zach LaVine to keep Charlotte out of the win column. Rozier is settling into his lead-dog role nicely, averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.3 steals over the last nine games.
More News
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Puts up 19 points•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Nets just 10 points Monday•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Pours in game-high 33 in loss•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 18 in Saturday's loss•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 18 in Saturday's loss•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Awful night in Thursday's loss•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...