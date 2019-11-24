Hornets' Terry Rozier: Drops team-high 28 in loss

Rozier scored 28 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-12 FT) while adding five assists, a rebound and a steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 loss to the Bulls.

The former Celtic had his second-best scoring night as a Hornet, behind only the 33 points he posted in a Nov. 13 loss to the Grizzlies, but once again Rozier's efforts went for naught -- although this time it took a historic performance from Zach LaVine to keep Charlotte out of the win column. Rozier is settling into his lead-dog role nicely, averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.3 steals over the last nine games.