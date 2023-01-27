Rozier produced 28 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 win over the Bulls.

Rozier did a good chunk of damage from beyond the arc, and he's now drained four triples in back-to-back matchups. He also showed up on the defensive end by collecting four steals. Rozier's quick hands have been on full display of late, as he's averaging 2.7 steals to go along with 24.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists over his last six games.