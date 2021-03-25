Rozier added 25 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and three rebounds during Wednesday's win over Houston.

After struggling offensively from the floor over the past two games, Rozier managed to convert 64.3 percent in this one while draining at least three threes for a second consecutive matchup. The guard continues to put together arguably his best season in the league thus far with career highs in points, steals, field-goal and three-point shooting percentages.