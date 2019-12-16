Hornets' Terry Rozier: Endures poor shooting night
Rozier finished with three points (1-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes Sunday in the Hornets' 107-85 loss to the Pacers.
The starting backcourt of Rozier and Devonte' Graham has been a real bright spot for the Hornets during a 12-17 season, but the duo combined for one of their worst showings of the campaign Sunday. The guards went just 4-for-30 from the field and couldn't convert efficiently from the line either, missing four of their eight free-throw attempts. Chalk it up as a minor speed bump for both Graham and Rozier, who both still profile as must-play fantasy options heading into the Hornets' four-game week.
