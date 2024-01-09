Rozier closed Monday's 119-112 overtime loss to the Bulls with 39 points (10-18 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 12-12 FT), three rebounds and eight assists over 44 minutes.

The veteran guard has suddenly become a scoring machine, topping 30 points in three of his last four games for a Hornets team that's needed someone to step up. Over his last 16 games, Rozier is averaging 26.1 points, 7.9 assists, 4.0 boards, 3.4 threes and 1.3 steals, but his usage could take a significant hit soon as LaMelo Ball (ankle) closes in on his return to the lineup.