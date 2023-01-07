Rozier accumulated 39 points (15-29 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 138-109 win over Milwaukee.

Rozier finally broke through Friday, pouring in a season-high 39 points against the Bucks. In one of the more curious games this season, the Hornets were in control from the outset, with Rozier leading from the front. While his numbers have been more than adequate this season, Rozier's efficiency has been a major sticking point for managers. This is undoubtedly a step in the right direction and something that can hopefully propel him back into the top 50 moving forward.