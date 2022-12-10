Rozier produced 24 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 121-102 loss to the Knicks.

With the Hornets hit by injuries to LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder), Rozier has stepped up to be the team's clear focal point on offense. Including Friday's performance, he's scored at least 22 points in seven straight games and has put up over 20 shots in all but two of those. Rozier is on pace to set numerous career highs this season, including his current marks of 21.8 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.