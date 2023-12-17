Rozier is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the 76ers after he was struck in the nose.

Given that the Hornets were being blown out when Rozier left the game in the second half, it's safe to assume his day is over. He'll finish with six points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two turnovers in 20 minutes. Ish Smith will likely serve as the Hornets' primary point guard for the final quarter.