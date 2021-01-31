Rozier won't return to Saturday's matchup with the Bucks due to a right ankle sprain, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The 26-year-old had 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during the first half, and he appeared to suffer the injury right before halftime. LaMelo Ball is starting the second half in Rozier's absence, and Malik Monk could also see increased run off the bench.