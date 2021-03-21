Rozier won't return to Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a left hip contusion.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury during the second half and won't retake the court with the Hornets losing in blowout fashion. Rozier struggled prior to the injury with eight points (2-10 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes. He should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Spurs until the team updates his status.