Rozier won't return to Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a left hip contusion.
The 27-year-old suffered the injury during the second half and won't retake the court with the Hornets losing in blowout fashion. Rozier struggled prior to the injury with eight points (2-10 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes. He should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Spurs until the team updates his status.
More News
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Solid all-around performance•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Available to return Saturday•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Totals 20 points in loss•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Puts up 24 points in loss•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Struggles offensively in win•