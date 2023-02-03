Rozier racked up 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-98 loss to the Bulls.

Rozier struggled from the field in a woeful shooting performance for the Hornets, but he still ended up as one of the team's best players. Aside from ending two rebounds shy of recording a double-double, Rozier has been on fire of late with four straight contests with 20 or more points while reaching that mark in seven of his last eight. He's averaging 24.9 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from deep since the start of January.