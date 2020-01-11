Hornets' Terry Rozier: Extends torrid scoring run
Rozier had 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 109-92 loss at Utah.
Rozier has topped the 20-point mark in each of his last five games, and he seems to have taken over the role as Charlotte's go-to guy on offense due to Devonte' Graham's recent struggles. The former Celtics guard is averaging 27.4 points while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from three-point range. While those figures might be unsustainable moving forward, he will aim to extend his strong run of play Sunday at Phoenix.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.