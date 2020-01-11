Hornets' Terry Rozier: Extends torrid scoring run

Rozier had 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 109-92 loss at Utah.

Rozier has topped the 20-point mark in each of his last five games, and he seems to have taken over the role as Charlotte's go-to guy on offense due to Devonte' Graham's recent struggles. The former Celtics guard is averaging 27.4 points while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from three-point range. While those figures might be unsustainable moving forward, he will aim to extend his strong run of play Sunday at Phoenix.