Hornets' Terry Rozier: Fills stat sheet in away win

Rozier had 20 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3PT, 4-8 FT), seven assists and five rebounds during Charlotte's 93-87 win over Golden State on Saturday.

Rozier endured a tough start to the season, but has now scored at least 19 points in three of Charlotte's last four games. As the team's primary playmaker and ball-handler, Rozier should continue to post a high-usage percentage while also dishing assists at a healthy rate -- at least six in four of six games. He might never be an efficient player from the field, but right now he does enough to remain valuable on most formats. Charlotte play Tuesday at home against Indiana.