Rozier ended with 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 29 minutes in Friday's 112-103 loss against the Celtics.

Rozier was one of four starters that scored in double digits in this loss, but aside from that, his real value was noticeable in his ability to contribute in every single category. He's not expected to do that on a regular basis, though, and most of his value should come from what he does as a scorer and secondary facilitator as he shares the backcourt with LaMelo Ball.