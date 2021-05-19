Rozier delivered 16 points (7-20 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Pacers.

Rozier struggled from the field in this one but still delivered value with a solid all-around performance, and the speedy point guard had a career-best season despite scoring 16 or fewer points in three of his last four appearances. He ends the campaign averaging a career-high 20.4 points per game while also shooting a career-best 45 percent from the field.