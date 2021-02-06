Rozier scored 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, five assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Friday's loss to the Jazz.

Rozier returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury and immediately recaptured his usual workload. He struggled with his shot, but took on a greater ball-handling role in the absence of Devonte' Graham (groin) to reach at least five assists in a game for only the fifth time this season. If Graham is forced to miss further action, Rozier should maintain an increased role in the team's offense.