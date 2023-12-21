Rozier closed with 25 points (10-26 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 144-113 loss to Indiana.

Rozier struggled with his efficiency in Wednesday's loss but recorded a season-high nine rebounds. The 29-year-old guard is enjoying a career year in Charlotte, as his averages of 23.2 points, 7.1 assists and 46.4 percent shooting from the field are all career highs.