Rozier closed with 25 points (10-26 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 144-113 loss to Indiana.
Rozier struggled with his efficiency in Wednesday's loss but recorded a season-high nine rebounds. The 29-year-old guard is enjoying a career year in Charlotte, as his averages of 23.2 points, 7.1 assists and 46.4 percent shooting from the field are all career highs.
More News
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Officially available Monday•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Will likely play Monday•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Exits Saturday with nose injury•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Lights it up from deep to lead team•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Heroics fall short•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Top distributor in double-double•