Rozier ended Saturday's 105-96 loss to the Bucks with 26 points (10-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes.

Rozier had a solid night shooting the ball, going 4-of-8 from the field for 13 points in the first half before adding another 13 in the second half, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. He was just 1-of-7 from three on the night but did hit all five of his free-throw attempts after going 7-of-7 from the foul line in the Hornets' previous game. The Hornets guard has now hit the 20-point mark in four straight contests and is shooting 43.3 percent from the field over that stretch.