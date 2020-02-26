Hornets' Terry Rozier: Frigid in loss

Rozier finished with three points (2-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes during the Hornets' 119-80 loss to the Pacers on Tuesday.

Rozier didn't score until midway through the second quarter and spent most of the second half on the bench. The Hornets won't lose by 39 every night, so owners should take the poor performance with a grain of salt. Still, Rozier hasn't scored more than 20 points since late January.