Hornets' Terry Rozier: Game-high 27 in OT loss

Rozier scored 27 points (9-24 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding three assists and three steals in 46 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 overtime loss to the Raptors.

He led all scorers on the night, but Rozier missed his chance to play hero when his three-pointer attempt at the buzzer in OT failed to fall. This was actually the 25-year-old guard's worst scoring performance in the last four games, and Rozier is averaging 23.7 points, 4.5 assists, 3.3 threes, 3.0 boards and 1.3 steals over his last 10 contests.