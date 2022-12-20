Rozier (hip) is a game-time decision for Monday's contest against the Kings, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Rozier exited without return during Charlotte's previous contest due to a hip injury, but the 28-year-old appears to have a chance at suiting up Monday. If Rozier is ultimately ruled out, the Louisville product's next chance to return comes Wednesday against the Clippers.

