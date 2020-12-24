Rozier recorded 42 points (15-23 FG, 10-16 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block during Wednesday's 121-114 loss at Cleveland.

Rozier seemed set for an uninspired season opener after scoring just twice while Charlotte fell behind by 21 through one half. He proceeded to step up, recording 36 second-half points that helped narrow the deficit. Rozier's 42 marked his best scoring performance since March 9 last season. He will at least hope to have retained value from then considering the roster additions Charlotte made this past offseason.