Rozier will serve as the Hornets' starting point guard Wednesday against the 76ers.
This was the expected lineup change from the Hornets following the news that LaMelo Ball will miss some time with a Grade 2 ankle sprain. It's unclear how long Ball will be sidelined, but look for Rozier to fill in as the starter on the ball in the interim, boosting his fantasy value early in the campaign.
