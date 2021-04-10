Rozier had 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 33 minutes in Friday's win at Milwaukee.

Rozier was one of three Charlotte players that scored at least 20 points in Friday's win, and while the combo guard is enjoying a career-best season from a scoring perspective, he has been struggling a bit when it comes to his efficiency. Despite averaging 17.2 points per game over his last five appearances, he's done it while shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from three-point range.