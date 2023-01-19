Rozier totaled 26 points (11-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 victory over the Rockets.

Rozier needed 24 shots to score 26 points, and while the efficiency was lacking, he still ended up as one of the team's best players in what was a tight win for Charlotte against another rebuilding franchise. Rozier has been playing well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five contests.