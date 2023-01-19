Rozier totaled 26 points (11-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 victory over the Rockets.
Rozier needed 24 shots to score 26 points, and while the efficiency was lacking, he still ended up as one of the team's best players in what was a tight win for Charlotte against another rebuilding franchise. Rozier has been playing well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five contests.
More News
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Pours in 33 against Raptors•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Erupts for season-high 39 points•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Drops 21 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Late scoring binge falls short•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Woeful shooting in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 23 points in return•