Rozier finished with 25 points (8-28 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 141-134 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Rozier managed to finish as one of Charlotte's top scorers, but he needed 28 shots from the field and eight attempts from the charity stripe to reach 25 points. This was an uncharacteristic shooting line for the Lousiville product, who had shot 48.1 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three in his previous five matchups heading into Wednesday's clash.