Rozier scored 24 points (10-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding two assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's 117-108 loss to the Magic.

He tied Gordon Hayward for the team scoring lead, but Devonte' Graham was the only other Hornet to supply more than 11 points on the night. Rozier had managed only 17 points combined in his prior two outings, but his production remains a little erratic as Monday was the first time all year the 26-year-old guard didn't grab at least two boards. Overall, however, Rozier's numbers during his second season with Charlotte has been very similar to his first.