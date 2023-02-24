Rozier (hand) is available for Friday's matchup against the Timberwolves.
As expected, Rozier will be available for the Hornets' first game out of the break after missing the final contest before the festivities. He's scored in double digits across 25 straight games (23.1 PPG) while adding 4.3 dimes, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35.2 minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Likely to play Friday•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Will not play vs. Spurs•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Recovers from 12-point outing•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Struggles offensively in loss•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Productive again Friday•