Rozier (hand) is available for Friday's matchup against the Timberwolves.

As expected, Rozier will be available for the Hornets' first game out of the break after missing the final contest before the festivities. He's scored in double digits across 25 straight games (23.1 PPG) while adding 4.3 dimes, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35.2 minutes.