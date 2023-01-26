Rozier (illness) will take the floor Thursday against the Bulls.
Rozier claimed a probable tag on the injury report despite an illness, so his taking the floor doesn't come as a major surprise. However, LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) and Gordon Hayward (hamstring) are also returning to action Thursday, so Rozier will have to share with more scoring options.
