Rozier accumulated 34 points (10-17 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and 13 assists over 39 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to the Heat.

Rozier was masterful Monday, creating 23 of Charlotte's 40 buckets while only logging three turnovers. He nailed a clutch three to make it a one-possession game with under a minute to play, but Miami deliberately fouled on the rest of Charlotte's possessions until Rozier missed a heave at the buzzer. Rozier is a fantasy darling, with his offensive skill being harnessed in a huge workload with tons of orchestration responsibility sans LaMelo Ball (ankle).