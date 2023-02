Rozier closed Monday's 117-106 win over Detroit with 22 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes.

After a couple rough shooting nights coming out of the All-Star break, Rozier looked a little more comfortable Monday. He's scored more than 20 points in six of 10 games in February, averaging 20.2 points, 3.7 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.7 steals on the month.