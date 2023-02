Rozier closed with 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 119-113 loss to Orlando.

The veteran guard continues to enhance his trade value should the Hornets decide to move him at the deadline. Rozier has scored at least 20 points in six straight games and nine of the last 10, averaging 25.1 points, 4.9 boards, 3.8 assists, 3.5 threes and 1.7 steals over the latter stretch,