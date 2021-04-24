Rozier scored 25 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding six assists, one rebound and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

Since missing one game earlier this month with a sore knee, Rozier has been locked in, averaging 23.3 points, 8.3 assists, 5.3 boards, 3.3 threes and 1.3 steals over the last six contests. The 27-year-old guard was already having a career-best season as a scorer, but the recent spike in his distribution numbers has taken Rozier to another level as a fantasy asset.