Hornets' Terry Rozier: Horrendous shooting night
Rozier posted five points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes Sunday in the Hornets' 100-92 loss to the Suns.
There's no way to spin this sort of outing as a positive, but Rozier is probably deserving of a mulligan after a red-hot start to January. Over his prior five games this month, Rozier scored no fewer than 23 points in any contest while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and drilling 4.4 three-pointers per outing at a 45.8 percent clip.
