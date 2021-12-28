Rozier racked up 27 points (10-17 FG, 7-12 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 123-99 victory over Houston.

Rozier has now knocked down 15 threes over his past three games, en route to 46.9 percent shooting from deep over that stretch. However, on the season, Rozier is connecting on his lowest three-point percentage since 2016/17. Through eight December contests, Rozier is averaging 14.1 points on a 38.3/42.0/76.9 slash line.