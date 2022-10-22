Rozier provided 23 points (7-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 124-112 loss to New Orleans.

Rozier tallied his first double-double of the young season and nearly recorded a triple-double, falling just two boards shy. He struggled to find his shooting stroke in this one but should continue to see plenty of opportunities moving forward, as he's already hoisted up 43 shot attempts through two games.