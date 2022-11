Rozier (ankle) is slated to sit out Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

According to coach Steve Clifford, Rozier and the rest of the Hornets' injured starters are on the mend and nearing a return to action. It remains to be seen exactly when that will be but Rozier's next chance to suit up arrives Saturday against the Nets.