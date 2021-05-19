Rozier's right wrist was in a brace following Tuesday's play-in elimination loss to the Pacers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Rozier said he injured the wrist four games ago against the Clippers but doesn't think it's serious. It seems unlikely that the injury will impact Rozier's offseason workouts. He finished the season averaging 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.5 minutes.
