Rozier racked up 22 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds and nine assists over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 120-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

It was another strong performance from the veteran point guard, who's scored more than 20 points in five straight games, Rozier did just miss his first double-double since late October, but that's a minor quibble -- over his last nine games, he's averaging 21.9 points, 6.3 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.2 steals. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) done for the season, Rozier seems locked into a starting role over the final weeks.