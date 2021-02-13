Rozier went off for 41 points (13-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 41 minutes Friday during the Hornets' 120-114 victory over the Timberwolves.

Rozier has not been shy about putting up shots recently. The former first-round pick has put up 14 shots or more in five straight games while taking no less than eight three-pointers in each of those games. In the process, Rozier has games of 26, 34, and 41 points during that stretch. What has to make fantasy managers even happier is that he's hitting 56.8 percent of his field goals and 50 percent of his treys.