Rozier closed with 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Monday's 133-121 loss to the Nets.

Rozier notched his third straight 20-point game, and he's managed to earn a commendable 45.5 clip from the field despite connecting on just 20.0 percent of 6.7 threes per game thus far. Rozier is a minor buy-low candidate given his 36.6 percent career average from beyond the arc.