Rozier dropped 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes in Friday's win over the Pacers.

Rozier has made a living from beyond the arc this season, knocking down multiple triples in all but three games. In his second season with the Hornets, Rozier is scoring 18.9 points per game while knocking down 43.2 percent of his three-pointers, both are career bests.