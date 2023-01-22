Rozier closed Saturday's 122-118 win over Atlanta with 34 points (11-25 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and four steals over 39 minutes.

Rozier came alive in the second half Saturday, scoring 28 of his 34 points as the Hornets rallied to secure the victory. With LaMelo Ball sidelined once again due to multiple injuries, Rozier looks set for a short-term boost. He has now attempted at least 24 shots in two straight games, but perhaps more importantly, has collected multiple steals in three straight. He has been a top-25 player over the past two weeks, providing managers with a nice reprieve after an indifferent start to the season.