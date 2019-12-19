Hornets' Terry Rozier: Late-game heroics not enough
Rozier exploded for 35 points (12-27 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four steals, three rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during the Hornets' 100-98 loss in Cleveland.
After stuffing 19 points in the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter, Rozier missed an open look for the win at the buzzer. Rozier also missed a dunk attempt that would've made the difference in a two-point defeat. He is still shooting under 36 percent during the month of December, but may have just turned the corner.
More News
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Endures poor shooting night•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Nears double-double•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Poor shooting performance•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 25 to go with full line•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 23 points against Detroit•
-
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores team-high 19 in Miami•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.