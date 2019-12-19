Hornets' Terry Rozier: Late-game heroics not enough

Rozier exploded for 35 points (12-27 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four steals, three rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during the Hornets' 100-98 loss in Cleveland.

After stuffing 19 points in the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter, Rozier missed an open look for the win at the buzzer. Rozier also missed a dunk attempt that would've made the difference in a two-point defeat. He is still shooting under 36 percent during the month of December, but may have just turned the corner.