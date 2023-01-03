Rozier accumulated 27 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 121-115 loss to the Lakers.

Rozier appeared headed for a quiet game through three quarters before pouring in 17 points in the final period as Charlotte mounted a spirited rally. The Lakers managed to hold on, but it was nonetheless an impressive performance by Rozier, who finished with his highest point total since Dec. 7. The veteran guard also snapped a poor shooting stretch -- coming into Monday, he had shot just 28.3 percent from the field over his previous four contests.